Ireland’s Liam Kerrigan says he ‘almost had to learn to walk again’ following injury

Ireland U-21 forward Liam Kerrigan says he almost had to learn how to walk again following surgery on his Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

Kerrigan signed for Serie B side Como 1907 from UCD last July and scored on his first appearance, before suffering an ACL tear in training last September.

The 22-year-old wasn’t aware of the severity of the injury when it occurred, and was included in Jim Crawford’s squad for their Euro 2023 play-off against Israel.

But further scans confirmed the tear and he pulled out of the squad to begin his rehabilitation. Over three months into his recovery, Kerrigan says it’s going to plan so far and is pleased to be back running on the injured knee.

“I love the feeling of running again, but I know the journey is still long,” Kerrigan told the club’s media.

“So far, I’m currently 13 weeks into my rehab, and everything is going well. It’s been challenging but I have a great team around me which has helped.

“The first couple of weeks was probably the toughest. I had to wear a leg brace and almost learned to walk again. Then I worked in the swimming pool a lot to help ease back into moving the joint again.

“Returning to running was the best feeling but I’m not going to rush it, these things take time. I miss playing so much, and it’s been tough on the sidelines, but I cannot wait to get back out there and help the team as soon as possible.”

The Tubbercurry native may be back fit in time to feature in Como’s last league games in May. The club is currently 15th in Serie B with five wins from 19 games. They last featured in the Italian top-flight in 2003.