Ireland's Jon Walters retires from football with simple statement

Jon Walters. Photo: Reuters
Aidan Fitzmaurice

Jonathan Walters has been forced to retire from football due to injury.

The Ireland striker had been sidelined since last September when he suffered an Achilles injury while on loan from Burnley to Ipswich Town, and while had planned to force his way back and play at club and international level, today the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not play again.

"Isn't it ironic...my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off! I am now retired from playing football It's been epic," he said on twitter.

"Veni vidi vici."

Walters made his international debut in 2010 and won 54 senior caps.

Online Editors

