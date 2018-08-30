Ireland's Jon Walters has rejoined Ipswich on loan until January

Republic of Ireland forward Jon Walters has rejoined Ipswich on loan from Burnley until January.

The 34-year-old was an Ipswich player for almost three years before moving to Stoke in August 2010 and, after making over 200 league appearances for the Potters, he signed for Burnley last year.

His second stint at Portman Road, which was confirmed by both clubs, could begin with a role in Sunday's East Anglian derby against Norwich.

In his first spell at Ipswich he scored 30 league goals across 136 appearances, but he never notched against the Canaries.

Paul Hurst's winless Ipswich currently prop up the Sky Bet Championship table after failing to win any of their five opening matches.

Online Editors