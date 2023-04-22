Ireland’s John Egan hoping to follow fellow Cork men Roy Keane and Denis in making FA Cup history

Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Noel Cantwell, Damien Delaney.

There are a select few Corkmen who have reached an FA Cup final, and John Egan will hope to add his name to that list as Sheffield United aim to reach a first decider since 1936 today (4.45).

Standing in their way is a daunting test against six-time winners Manchester City, featuring in their fifth successive semi-final and looking to take another step towards an elusive treble.

Although the Blades have won each of their previous four FA Cup meetings, the last coming in January 2008, City are a totally different animal since Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi United Group took over in the following September and turned them into one of the best sides on the planet.

If Egan is to help his side to a first final in 87 years, they will have to rewrite the history books which weigh heavily in City’s favour.

Sheffield United are winless in their last six trips to Wembley while City have won their last 13 semi-final clashes against sides from a lower division.

Ireland defender Enda Stevens has missed the majority of the season with injury, with his last appearance coming in the third-round on January 7, but Ciaran Clark is back fit having played a bit-part role this term.

31-cap Egan has been central to the Blades’ success though, who are just one win away from promotion back to the Premier League with four games remaining.

Their cup journey began with a 2-0 win at Millwall last January, but almost ended at the second hurdle as non-league Wrexham, backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, led 3-2 in injury-time. 30-year-old Egan popped up with a 95th minute leveller however to rescue the tie and force a home replay, which his side won 3-1.

Egan missed the fifth-round tie through suspension, as a late Iliman Ndiaye strike earned a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, but returned to captain Paul Heckingbottom’s side to a 3-2 quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers last month.

In their first semi-final in eight years, Sheffield United will have to overcome a red-hot Manchester City side, fresh from booking their Champions League semi-final berth with their their eyes fixed on a historic treble.

“Watching them in the Champions League and the league, there’s no getting away from the fact they are the best,” said Blades boss Heckingbottom.

“We have to approach the game with the intention of causing an upset. Looking at the bookmakers, no one around the world is thinking about us being in the final, but that's not to say we can't do it.”

As Pep Guardiola’s side chase league leaders Arsenal for the title, their FA Cup campaign began with a 4-0 rout over Chelsea, before they overcame the Gunners 1-0. A routine 3-0 victory at Bristol City followed, before star striker Erling Haaland hit a hat-trick as they demolished Burnley 6-0 last month.

Egan didn’t come ace to face with Haaland in last November’s international friendly, as the Norwegian sensation missed out on the trip to Lansdowne Road. If the Blades are to become the first Championship side to reach the final since 2008, stopping the 22-year-old will be key to their chances.

Haaland has hit a frightening 48 goals in 41 games in all competitions so far this term, also becoming the first player ever to hit FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League hat-tricks in the same campaign.

Sheffield United will be without key midfield pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who are both on loan from City and thus ineligible to feature. Top scorer Ndiaye will be crucial too with 13 goals and eight assists this term, as will top cup goal scorer Ollie McBurnie who was on target in their quarter-final win.

Today, Egan is one step away from making history as Sheffield United look to end their 87-year wait and reach the FA Cup final.

From Bishopstown, to Bramall Lane, to Wembley.