Republic of Ireland international James McClean has failed to show for West Brom's pre-season trip to Scotland.

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has failed to show for West Brom's pre-season trip to Scotland.

Ireland's James McClean set to be disciplined by West Brom after going AWOL

The Derry native, who was at the Carlisle Grounds yesterday to support his brother Patrick who was an unused substitute for Sligo Rovers in their 2-1 defeat to Bray, was not among the Baggies players who reported for the four-day training camp today.

The club has confirmed that his absence was not permitted by manager Darren Moore and he would now be disciplined by the club.

A club statement confirmed: “James McClean has failed to report without permission and will now face internal disciplinary proceedings under the club’s code of conduct.”

He is the third West Brom player to miss one of Moore’s training camps this summer after Craig Dawson and Ben Foster refused to travel to Portugal two weeks ago.

Stoke had a £4m bid for McClean turned down with the Baggies holding out for closer to £6m.

New Stoke boss Gary Rowett tried and failed to capture McClean in January when he was the manager at Derby County.

Online Editors