Ireland's James McCarthy suffers horrific double leg break that left opponent in tears

Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy is facing a very lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a horrific leg injury.

The Everton midfielder bravely denied |West Brom striker Salomon Rondon a goalscoring chance with a well-timed challenge but it was immediately clear that the Glasgow-born player had injured himself badly in the process.

60' Heart-breaking moment for James McCarthy as he is stretchered off with what looks like a broken leg after a last-ditch challenge. Thoughts with James. #EFC — Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2018 An unfortunate clash with Saloman Rondon looks to have seriously injured James McCarthy. Rondon in floods of tears despite being blameless. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 20, 2018 "Rondon has gone away in tears" - Sounds like a horrific injury for James McCarthy at Goodison Park. Seamus Coleman is on his way to console his teammate, we can only hope it is not as bad as it sounds. #BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/lHCTP8kQuN — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 20, 2018

Medics rushed onto the field to treat McCarthy, with Rondon in tears having seen the after-effects close up and Seamus Coleman, only just recovered from his own serious double leg fracture, was seen leaving his seat in the directors' box, apparently to be with his Republic of Ireland team-mate. The 27-year-old has been dogged by injuries in recent seasons.

The Merseyside club have confirmed that McCarthy suffered a double leg fracture. The typical recovery time for an injury of this nature is 9-10 months. Everton boss Sam Allardyce has described James McCarthy's double leg break as an "awful injury".

"I think it's a compounded fracture which is a nasty injury, so we'll need to get James back to fitness. It’s a loss to us from now until the end of the season, it happens in the game of football but not often that severe," he said. "It was our own fault and our own stupid play in that area, James recovered brilliantly to stop a goal but suffered because of it."

West Brom manager Alan Pardew said everyone on the pitch was affected by the injury to McCarthy - particularly Rondon. "Salomon was traumatised," said Pardew. "He heard the break..... that affected him because he is that kind of person.

"I wasn't sure he was going to carry on, but he got himself together and fair play to him, he was definitely the best player on the pitch today."

McCarthy's Everton teammate Seamus Coleman is nearing a return to action after he suffered a broken leg in Ireland's clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium last year. Today's game at Goodison Park ended 1-1.

