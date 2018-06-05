Ireland's David Meyler has signed for Reading on a two-year deal

The 29-year-old was out of contract this summer after Hull, where he has spent the last five-and-a-half years, decided not to take up an option to extend his stay.

Meyler revealed his resentment at how he was informed through Hull's press officer that he would not be staying at the KCOM Stadium and how he was relishing a new challenge. "I'm delighted. I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead. As I've said, I'm looking for ambition and the manager outlined that to me and I wanna get this club promoted," he said.

"The focus is to get back to the Premier League and that's what I'm here to do." Reading manager Paul Clement said, “I am very happy to welcome David to the club as our second signing of the summer. He comes here with a lot of experience at this level but also the level above and with his ability and his leadership qualities, David is going to add a lot to our squad.

“At the end of last season, I felt it was important to bring in a player of David’s profile. And when I met with him, I got a real sense of his ambition to play at the highest level again. And, together, we’ll be fighting to push this club forward.” Paul McShane is already at the club as is Ireland prospect Liam Kelly.

The Irish trio are expected to be joined by John O'Shea in the very near future with reports that the 37-year-old is close to signing on the dotted line.

