Ireland's Darron Gibson has left Sunderland 'by mutual consent' following drink driving charge

Gibson was initially arrested after several vehicles were damaged close to the club's Academy of Light training ground on March 17 as his team-mates prepared for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland suspended the 30-year-old midfielder with immediate effect in order to carry out an investigation.

A club statement said: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."