There were goals galore in the FA Cup third round replays on Tuesday night, with a welcome win for Rafael Benitez's Newcastle part of our round-up:

Ireland's Darragh Lenihan on target in the FA Cup as Newcastle survive a third round replay thriller

Blackburn 2 Newcastle 4

Joselu and Ayoze Perez scored in extra time as Newcastle advanced to the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-2 third-round replay win over Blackburn at Ewood Park.

The Magpies progressed to face Watford after Joselu struck just before half-time in the additional period - an effort it appeared should have been disallowed for offside - and substitute Perez added a powerful finish just after the interval.

Newcastle had gone 2-0 up early on via two 21-year-olds scoring their first goals for the club, Sean Longstaff netting with a deflected shot in the opening minute and Callum Roberts then marking his full debut with a 22nd-minute volley.

Blackburn responded impressively, with former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong pulling a goal back in the 33rd minute and Darragh Lenihan levelling with a header in first-half stoppage time.

Isaac Hayden - brought on when half-time substitute Jamaal Lascelles went off injured just before the hour mark - went close to putting the visitors back in front in the second half of normal time when his header hit the post.

Newcastle, who had been winless in their previous six games in all competitions, will host the Hornets on January 26.

Luton 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Sheffield Wednesday earned a bumper payday at Premier League Chelsea by edging past League One Luton 1-0 at Kenilworth Road thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's goal.

The visitors went closest first as Adam Reach dragging wide, before George Boyd shot over.

At the other end, Jack Stacey's effort was straight at keeper Cameron Dawson, while James Collins dragged wide on the half hour.

The Owls almost had the lead after 36 minutes when Barry Bannan's speculative volley was flicked on to the post by Steven Fletcher.

Elliot Lee drove over for the Hatters, with Dawson saving well from James Justin's 25-yarder.

The visitors went ahead at the start of the second period when Nuhiu's effort was deflected past James Shea from close range.

Luton should have levelled as Justin picked out Luke Berry, who was denied by the legs of Dawson.

Shea did well to prevent Reach making it 2-0, while substitute Dan Potts almost equalised as his left-footer was parried behind by Dawson.

Luton came agonisingly close to levelling with 13 minutes to go, Collins diverting Sonny Bradley's header on to the post with the goal gaping.

Bradley's header was then nodded off the line by Nuhiu as Luton's cup dreams were ended for another season.

Stoke City 2 Shrewsbury Town 3

Shrewsbury Town produced a remarkable turnaround to dump Stoke City out of the FA Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in their third-round replay.

The League One side were 2-0 down at half-time but recovered in spectacular style, scoring three goals in 10 second-half minutes to send their Championship hosts crashing out at the bet365 Stadium.

It spoilt what looked like was going to be Nathan Jones' first win as new Stoke boss, especially after teenage striker Tyrese Campbell bagged a brace on his home debut and first league start for the hosts.

But James Bolton pulled a goal back with a stunning 71st-minute strike and Fejiri Okenabirhie levelled from the penalty spot six minutes later after Josh Laurent had been felled by Sam Clucas.

And the drama was not over yet as Laurent poked home with nine minutes remaining to complete one of the greatest comeback wins.

Next up for Shrewsbury is an intriguing home clash with Wolves as manager Sam Ricketts and his triumphant team look to spring another cup shock.

Former England striker Peter Crouch thought he had put the hosts ahead after quarter of an hour, but his headed goal from a Charlie Adam free-kick was chalked out for offside.

But the opening goal came five minutes later when Campbell, son of the former Arsenal and Everton centre-forward Kevin, latched on to a lovely pass from midfielder Tom Ince and calmly slotted past Shrews goalkeeper Steve Arnold.

Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo tried his luck from distance soon after, but he blasted the ball wide.

However, a second goal was just around the corner and Campbell completed his brace as he latched onto a loose clearance and smashed home to give Jones' side breathing space at the break.

Ince somehow missed a glorious chance to put the game out of reach less than two minutes after the resumption.

Josh Tyman whipped in a lovely cross from the left but Ince fired wide from six yards out before looking to the heavens in disbelief.

Ince missed again moments later, this time rifling the ball over with an ambitious left-footed shot as the hosts kept pushing for more goals.

Stoke were then given a little scare in the 55th minute when Shrewsbury top scorer Okenabirhie fired the ball into the side netting from an acute angle.

Clucas shot over from inside the penalty area shortly after the hour mark as the pressure continued from the home team.

Ince had a left-foot shot deflected wide for a corner but then the visitors pulled one back as Bolton fired home a brilliant effort with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Arnold thwarted substitute James McClean with a brilliant point-blank strike and that miss proved crucial as Shrewsbury broke on the counter and won a penalty at the other end.

Laurent was felled by Clucas and Okenabirhie lashed home from the spot to set-up a frantic finish.

And there was still time for Laurent to win it much to the despair of Jones and his shell-shocked side.

Online Editors