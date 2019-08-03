Ireland's Cyrus Christie accuses Fulham fan of assaulting and racially abusing his sister
Ireland defender Cyrus Christie has accused a Fulham fan of assaulting and racially abusing his sister.
Promotion favourites Fulham suffered a blast of Championship reality with a shock opening-weekend 1-0 loss at Barnsley.
Former Derby midfielder Luke Thomas struck a debut goal for the hosts to stun Scott Parker's Fulham, back in the Championship after a solitary Premier League campaign.
Christie was introduced as a 33rd-minute substitute at Oakwell and afterwards he took to Twitter to say: "To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope your proud of yourself and feel like a big man.
"You'll get what's coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful."
