Ireland U-21 cap Conor Masterson has signed up for a relegation battle after joining John Sheridan's Swindon Town on loan.

The Lucan native is in his second season at QPR, following a move there from Liverpool, but he has been frustrated with the lack of opportunities this season, just three league starts for the London club.

And Sheridan has now managed to lure the central defender to Swindon, where Masterson hooks up with compatriot, and fellow Lucan United graduate, Mark Travers.

Masterson could be in line for a debut against Charlton on Saturday, Swindon second from bottom in the League One table and with just one win in the last eight games.

