Ireland’s Anthony Scully ready to make ‘the step up’ after securing dramatic late move to Wigan

IRELAND U21 cap Anthony Scully says he's ready for the step up to the Championship after he completed a dramatic late move to Wigan Athletic.

Scully (23) impressed with League One side Lincoln City since he joined them from West Ham and he had expected to see out the season with Mark Kennedy's side, but Wigan made a late bid on deadline day and in a matter of hours, just before the window closed, he was a Wigan player, a move up a division which the attacker is relishing.

“It’s a massive football club,” Scully said. "To come to a club like this in the Championship is great. I have played against the club a couple of times, and just to be able to come to a club of this size in the Championship is a good opportunity.

“I feel the step up is what I needed and what I wanted. I’ve had a couple of good years in League One, and it comes down to the manager who has the confidence to bring me in. He likes me as a player which is important. I’m stepping up into the Championship with this football club, and with the manager and everyone around it, I think it is the perfect step for me.

“I got the call at half six and I had to get into the car and get here as quick as I could. Now that I’m here, I’m absolutely delighted.

“I knew of the interest at the end of the season when the club went up, and in the last couple of weeks, it’s ramped up. It’s come down to the last day, and I didn’t know whether it would go through or not, but luckily enough it’s gone through and I’m really delighted."