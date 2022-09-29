| 12.9°C Dublin

Ireland’s Andrew Omobamidele on road to recovery after injury kept him out of Nations League clashes

Aidan Fitzmaurice

ANDREW Omobamidele is on the road to recovery after injury kept him out of Ireland duty for the last two Nations League games.

And club boss Dean Smith says he had talks with Stephen Kenny before agreeing that the defender would not travel over for the matches against Scotland and Armenia.

Omobamidele withdrew from the squad with a groin strain but was back in training with his club today after a rest period while fellow City man Grant Halney is in the same position as injury kept him out of the Scotland panel.

"They're both training today. They haven't trained obviously up till then," Norwich boss Smith told the Eastern Daily Press today.

"Grant had an injection after the game against West Brom in his shoulder. And he feels a lot better after he's done some non contact training. But that's as much as you could do.

"Andrew needed to recover with a slight groin. And it was too risky to go and play games. Both managers and countries were understanding of that. In those situations it is about good communication."

While Omobamidele should be back in action with club and country soon, there is no date for the comeback for Adam Idah after his recent knee surgery. "Obviously Adam Idah had an operation on his knee recently so he is still working his way back from that," Smith added.

