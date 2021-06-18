Ireland's Alan Judge completes move to Colchester

Colchester have completed the double signing of Frank Nouble and Alan Judge on free transfers. It makes it seven additions overall by new boss Hayden Mullins since he was handed the job on a permanent basis at the end of last season. Nouble spent the second half of the campaign at loan at the U’s in his second spell for the club and agreed a two-year deal after being released by Plymouth. He said: “Colchester United was always my first choice, Colchester will always be the closest to my heart. I’ve still got that feeling that it’s unfinished business here.” Midfielder Judge has also agreed a contract until the summer of 2023 after he left Ipswich at the conclusion of the previous season. “Everything attracted me to the club,” he said. “There is a good training ground and good young lads coming through, and there is now a good core group of experience. “I was lucky enough to have a few offers from League One, but everything ticked the box here with what we are trying to do.” Nouble and Judge follow Cole Skuse, Harry Beadle, Luke Chambers, Luke Hannant and Freddie Sears in joining Colchester ahead of the 2021-22 Sky Bet League Two campaign.