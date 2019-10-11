Ireland youngster bags Player of Month award for West Ham U23s after hitting eight goals in five games

Ireland underage international Anthony Scully is enjoying life free from injury as he picked up the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September.

Big things were expected of the talented attacking midfielder as he climbed the ranks at West Ham but he saw his career stall somewhat following a string of injuries. His fortunes changed and in pre-season Scully, capped up to Under-19 level for Ireland, topped the West Ham bleep test charts as he got back to peek physical condition.

The results on the pitch have been emphatic with Scully scoring eight times - and setting up three - in September after moving from an attacking midfielder to an out-and-out striker, the role he first occupied when he joined West Ham as a 12-year-old.

"It's a brilliant achievement," said Scully (20). "There were a lot of good players up for it, so I'm really happy to have come out and won it.

"I've changed position to up front, and I'm loving it, it's been really enjoyable. It's been a good month, and hopefully I'll just carry it on and do the same next month!

"When I first joined West Ham, when I was 12, I played as a striker. It's felt natural moving back, to be honest. All my chances and goals have been from inside the box; 'I'm the striker and I need to get chances to score, and I've had those from the other lads who are playing, so it's been perfect."

Scully is the first Hammers player to win the award since Declan Rice in 2017. Like Rice, Scully was born in England but he has no plans on switching international allegiance.

In a previous interview with Independent.ie, Scully said: "There is a great togetherness with Ireland, a real good atmosphere and I am enjoying playing for Ireland."

Online Editors