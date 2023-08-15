Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw to learn her fate as FAI’s World Cup review concludes

​Vera Pauw is closer to learning her fate in terms of her future as Ireland senior women’s team manager as the FAI have completed an internal review into all aspects of the World Cup finals.

And while FAI directors will have time to absorb the report before their next board meeting in two weeks’ time, the 60-year-old retains the support of some board members – even if some players are likely to be critical of aspects of their campaign. ​

Some board members are wary of allowing ‘player power’ to usher her out.

Time is not on the FAI’s side as the senior women’s team are in action again in just 39 days’ time, a showcase Aviva Stadium fixture against Northern Ireland in the inaugural Nations League ahead of a second qualifier away to Hungary.

Opponents Northern Ireland remain in crisis as, while the Irish FA have appointed new managers for their men’s U-19 and U-21 teams in recent days, they have been without a head coach for the women’s senior side since January.

Despite the time pressure, that proposed FAI board meeting for the end of this month has not been brought forward.

Once directors get possession of the completed report this week, headed up by the FAI’s director of football Marc Canham, there may be a call to meet earlier to discuss Pauw’s future and vote on a contract extension or a decision to allow her to leave.

Soundings from those familiar with elements of that FAI review suggest a number of players were critical of Pauw’s squad selection, style of play and substitutions, with some frustrated over the lack of game-time.