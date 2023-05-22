Ireland women set to face Northern Ireland in first game at the Aviva Stadium

History will be made this September as Ireland’s Women’s national team will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time ever, the FAI have confirmed.

Vera Pauw’s side will host Northern Ireland on Saturday, September 23 in the opening game of the 2023/’24 Women’s Nations League, with kick-off set for 1.0pm.

The announcement is a landmark moment for women’s football in Ireland and comes just over two months before the team’s first World Cup finals, as they face co-hosts Australia on July 20, before further group games against Canada and Nigeria.

Pauw’s side have played out of Tallaght Stadium in recent years, but following discussions between the FAI, the Irish Football Association and UEFA, it was decided to hold the Group B1 opener at the 51,700-seater Lansdowne Road venue.

Ticket details will be announced in due course, while the game is covered on the WNT season tickets, and Pauw believes the game will be a watershed moment for women’s football in Ireland.

"It is fantastic to know that our players will get to play in such an iconic stadium, one of the best in the world,” said Pauw on Monday, whose side face Zambia and France before departing for the World Cup in July.

“Playing in the national stadium is another big jump forward for our team and we encourage our supporters to come out to get behind the team.

"We have had outstanding support in recent years in Tallaght Stadium, who we remain extremely grateful to. But we always said that if the right opportunity to play in the Aviva Stadium came along then we would look at it.

“This is that right opportunity and we want to have a record attendance to cheer the team on in their first game after the World Cup. Playing this game in the Aviva Stadium can be a game-changer for women and girls' football in Ireland."

“We are extremely proud to be able to announce the first-ever Ireland Women’s National Team game at our national stadium with what will be the first game for the team after their return from the Women’s World Cup,” added FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

"Football for women and girls has clearly moved a significant way forward in the last three years, much of it driven by the inspirational performance by Vera Pauw and the team but also on the back of our equal pay agreement in 2021 and the hard work of thousands of coaches and volunteers the length and breadth of the country who are inspiring women’s football to new highs. We are all very excited that another glass ceiling has been removed.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the World Cup send-off friendlies against Zambia (June 22) and France (July 6) at Tallaght Stadium will go on sale this Friday at 10.0am.