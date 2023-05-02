Ireland will target promotion in first Women’s Nations League but it’s unknown if Vera Pauw will be in charge

Vera Pauw’s side (22) were drawn with Hungary (41), last summer’s Euro finalists Northern Ireland (45) and Albania (72)

Ireland’s World Cup-bound squad will target promotion to the elite arena of the newly inaugurated UEFA Women’s Nation’s league after the identity of their Group B1 rivals was unveiled today.

Vera Pauw’s side, who have attained their highest world ranking (22) were drawn with Hungary (41), last summer’s Euro finalists Northern Ireland (45) and Albania (72).

Ireland's involvement in the competition will kick off in September 2023 with two games before two more in October and a final two group games in November.

Tallaght Stadium will be the home venue for these games, which will be part of a first ever Season Ticket Package that goes on public sale on Friday, May 5, as the sport gears up for its maiden major tournament voyage this summer.

Although she has not yet confirmed whether she will be staying on beyond the summer World Cup, Pauw will be involved in preliminary preparations for the event.

"Now that we know our opponents for the UEFA Women's Nations League, we can start planning accordingly,” said boss Pauw this morning.

“But our priority for the next few months will, understandably, will be on preparing for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

"Having the UEFA Nations League games gives us something to look forward to after the World Cup, especially since our three home games will be part of a first ever WNT Season Ticket package in Tallaght Stadium.

“It is really exciting that we get to continue building our fanbase and we look forward to playing in front of our amazing fans again this year.

"For these UEFA Nations League games, we are under no illusion that they will be difficult challenges for us. We are the top-seeded team in League B, but we cannot take anything for granted if we are to achieve our aim of topping our group and qualifying into League A."

Ireland have never met Albania at senior level before, while they have played against Hungary on seven occasions and against Northern Ireland more than any other nation.

Pauw has yet to decide whether to sign on with the FAI beyond the World Cup.

“I don't even want to talk about it,” she said earlier this year.

“I need to get the best programme for these players for the World Cup, but everybody feels where my heart is. Everybody feels how grateful I am to Ireland. Everybody feels my connection with the players.

“And what I feel is the connection from Ireland with me. There's not a single cell in my brain that thinks any different.”

As part of the format, the group winners will be promoted to League A. The second-placed team will play against the third-placed team in League A. The winners in those matches get to play in League A; the defeated team will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C. The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

The Nations League games will played as single-leg games, with two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the semi-final ties and the home team in each of the matches. The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

Match details for the Group Stage will be confirmed in due course.

2023/24 UEFA WOMEN'S NATIONS LEAGUE CALENDAR

League stage

Matchdays 1–2: 20–26 September 2023

Matchdays 3–4: 25–31 October 2023

Matchdays 5–6: 29 November–5 December 2023

Finals

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

Promotion/relegation Matches

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

