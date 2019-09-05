Sport Soccer

Thursday 5 September 2019

Ireland v Switzerland: Visitors on top as Boys in Green look to hit on the break

  • Ireland unbeaten so far in Group D
  • Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri not in Swiss squad
  • A win will take Ireland to 10 points from 4 matches
Enda Stevens of Republic of Ireland is tackled by Nico Elvedi of Switzerland during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Republic of Ireland and Switzerland at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green take on Switzerland in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland have an an beaten record so far in Group D.

Online Editors

