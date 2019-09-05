Ireland v Switzerland: Mick McCarthy's side look to take another step towards Euro 2020 at the Aviva Stadium

Independent.ie

Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green take on Switzerland in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland have an an beaten record so far in Group D.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/ireland-v-switzerland-mick-mccarthys-side-look-to-take-another-step-towards-euro-2020-at-the-aviva-stadium-38471226.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38471440.ece/b2e88/AUTOCROP/h342/1789216.jpg