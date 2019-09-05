Sport Soccer

Thursday 5 September 2019

Ireland v Switzerland: Mick McCarthy's side look to take another step towards Euro 2020 at the Aviva Stadium

  • Ireland unbeaten so far in Group D
  • Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri not in Swiss squad
  • A win will take Ireland to 10 points from 4 matches
Ireland players walk the pitch prior to the Euro 2020 Group D qualifier against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green take on Switzerland in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland have an an beaten record so far in Group D.

Online Editors

