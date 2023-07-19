Ireland v Australia preview: Girls in Green bid to live impossible World Cup dream against classy Matildas

Within the truly immense setting that is the Accor Stadium in Sydney’s sprawling Olympic Park, Australia and Ireland coincide for 90 minutes on different stages of a journey but with the same ultimate ambition in mind.

All around here are reminders of majestic achievements, as the travelling 4,000 Irish supporters, and many thousands more already here, traverse avenues named after Rod Laver, Dawn Fraser and Shirley Strickland.

This is where Cathy Freeman embarked upon the run of her life, almost in one lap of a track emancipating a race that had been subjugated for so long.

The team captained by Sam Kerr, Freeman’s successor as a cultural and sporting icon, will be greeted by Australian and Aboriginal flags tonight; indeed two of the squad members are of indigenous descent.

A nation truly unites behind them – even if the Accor Stadium now has a mystifyingly reduced capacity of 75,784 on another typical day of shifting FIFA goalposts – but that pressure could prompt inhibition, as much as inspiration.

Experience can aid them. Australia have featured at the last eight editions of the World Cup; this is Ireland’s maiden voyage into tournament fare.

Logic dictates that Ireland are not capable of earning a result against Australia but reasoning has so often proved repugnant to this group of debutantes.

It would be folly to ignore their recent history of surpassing obstacles deemed impassable; and it is clear that Tony Gustavsson and his Matildas have not succumbed to such hubris.

They have their own suffocating stress to deal with it; the burden of being a co-hosting nation, roared on by the majority in a crowd that will represent the second largest ever in the sport’s history. No pressure, then.

A fanciful heart wills them on but facts and form cloud such reverie.

Ireland v Australia

Australia are a better team, with superior players, more depth on the bench, and more recent experience of combating vaunted opposition; an amateur gambler will point to the latest form, Australia’s fearless France win set against a predictably empty Irish defeat.

In Tallaght, even if one acknowledges the wrongly disallowed goal, Ireland were punished by familiar foes; the absence of a clinical finish and the tendencies to defensively implode.

A replication will invite the meekest submission against an irrepressible force, brimming with pacey, penetrative attacking forces down either flank, and through the middle, spearheaded by a superstar in Kerr.

And yet was this not the same player who, upon the occasion of her 100th cap, earned not a sniff of a chance in Tallaght two years ago, when the Irish conjured three goals in a stirring friendly win to end the longest sequence of defeats in their history?

Stopping Kerr is not the key to an upset but it may perhaps serve as a belwether for Irish ferocity to slowly becalm diffident hosts. Vera Pauw disagrees with the thesis but the muscle memory of that night must surely salve the apprehensive Irish defensive trio, and their figurehead, Louise Quinn.

“I felt like I got one up on her and that is something that I will carry forward with me. I definitely have an individual battle on my hands that is essentially what I want,” said Quinn.

“What I want to so is to not let her score, keep her out of the game. I can’t wait for the challenge, this is what you play for, to play against the very best.

“It’s how we play, it’s how we defend, how we stick together, close off players and threats from where it comes.”

They did that well, for a while, against France, particularly through the middle but Australia are more threatening out wide, with the blistering pace of Hayley Raso and Cortnee Vine, augmented by full-backs Ella Carpenter and Steph Catley.

​They do play a narrow midfield two but Ireland will not flood those numbers forward, given their low block and anxiety about Australia’s counter.

However, that midfield duo, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Katrina Gorry, are not necessarily renowned for their creative ability. It is a myth that Ireland must score first; it would help. They did lead in Gothenburg against a world-class side but the Swedes offered none of the relentless verve of which today’s opponents are capable.

Australia have eyed frailty too.

“If you look at Ireland’s games lately against top teams, there’s no coincidence that have been really, really strong at the beginning of both the first and second halves,” noted Matildas’ boss Gustavsson, whose in-form side have lost just one in ten.

“But also no coincidence that they’ve conceded goals late in each half. Especially when it comes to tactics and behaviours of one or two players that we’ve identified. We hope to strike against those tomorrow.”

It promises to be fraught, the Irish enduring more pressure than perhaps at any other time under this manager’s reign. On the train north to the venue, I met Bill McClean, an 84-year-old volunteer, who reminded this visitor from a land thousand and more miles away of how the warrior Irish spirit can be invoked by Pauw’s “tigers.”

At the Sydney Marathon two years ago, he remembers an Irishman collapsing close to the line, medics rushing a wheelchair towards him.

But Bill pushed them away, then rushed to the weakening runner and, together, they walked the last few metres.

“We have always held the belief,” says Pauw, “that something only appears to be impossible the moment it proves to be impossible.”