Ireland Under-21 international Tom Cannon on target for Preston in Reading victory

Ireland U-21 striker Tom Cannon continued his rich vein of goalscoring form this Bank Holiday Monday, hitting his seventh goal in seven starts in Preston North End’s 2-1 win over Reading.

The 20-year-old has been in superb form since signing on loan from Everton last January, and was on target with a devastating finish from 12 yards for Preston, who now sit just outside the play-off places on goal difference after an injury-time winner from Brad Potts.

Cannon also scored on his Ireland U-21 debut in last month’s friendly win over Iceland and will play a key role as Ryan Lowe’s side aim to make the play-offs with five games to go.

Ireland forward Troy Parrott started for the hosts and was replaced late on by Robbie Brady, who made a cameo appearance. Reading midfielder Jeff Hendrick started too, whose side sit in 22nd with 41 points, one point off safety behind Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, former Ireland U-21 defender Andy Lyons netted his third goal in four starts for Blackpool but his side are now winless in four games and on the brink of relegation after a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town.

In their first outing since the sacking of former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, who managed two wins in 13 Championship games, Blackpool took the lead through Lyons’ first-half header, his fourth for the club since arriving from Shamrock Rovers last January.

But Ruddock Pelly’s strike on the stroke of half-time levelled the game before Carlton Morris and Pelly struck late in the second half to secure the three points.

The Tangerines were unable to respond and now sit second from bottom in the table, seven points off safety with five games remaining.

Elsewhere, former Ireland U-21 defender Mark McGuinness started for Sunderland in their 1-0 win over Cardiff City. Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Coventry started for Rotherham, who drew 0-0 at Norwich, with Adam Idah making a second-half appearance off the bench for the hosts.

Wigan Athletic’s Championship survival hopes are quickly fading, as James McClean started in their 2-0 home defeat to Hull City. Will Keane made it off the home bench on 65 minutes while Hull left-back Ryan Manning completed the 90 minutes.

In the Bank Holiday Monday evening kick-offs, Max O’Leary’s Bristol City travel to face Darragh Lenihan’s Middlesbrough (5.30), with Mark Sykes suspended for the visitors.

Already-promoted Burnley face second-placed Sheffield United (8.0). John Egan’s Blades require 11 points from their final seven games to join Burnley in the Premier League next season.

In League One, former Ireland striker David McGoldrick netted his 18th league goal of the season in Derby County’s 1-1 draw against MK Dons.