Ireland U21 international Adam Idah bags long-term deal and place in first team squad with Norwich

Ireland U21 striker Adam Idah says it's a "surreal" feeling to be told that he's been handed a new log-term contract, and a place in the first team squad, by Premier League side Norwich City.

The Cork-born forward has agreed a deal deal which keeps him at Carrow Road until 2023 and the club have also given him a first-team squad number for the Premier League campaign.

Norwich had asked that Idah (18) skip the U19 European Championships with Ireland later this month -Tom Mohan's squad travel to Armenia next Tuesday to prepare for the finals - so he could get train with the first team and his reward is that new deal and a squad number (35).

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal here. The moment they offered me a new contract, I knew straight away that I wanted to sign it," Idah told the Norwich City website.

"I've loved every minute here so I'm delighted. My form last season was great and I've worked very hard to get myself to where I am now," added Idah, who impressed on U21 international duty with Ireland in the Toulon tournament last month.

"After Toulon, I got given the news that I would be training with the first-team. I was told it would be for the first few days but the other day, I was told it would be permanently," he added.

"I've definitely had to pinch myself at points. A week ago, when I was at home and packing my bags to come here, it didn't seem real.

"Coming into the changing room a couple of days ago was surreal, but I'm very happy to be back now."

Online Editors