Ireland U21 cap Liam Kelly joins Feyenoord from Reading

Former Ireland U21 cap Liam Kelly is off to Holland after he ended his long stint with Reading.

The 23-year-old has cut his ties after 15 years with the Royals and his former manager at Reading, Jaap Stam, has swooped to take Kelly to Feyenoord, the move confirmed by Reading today.

"Everyone at Reading Football Club would like to thank Liam for his effort and commitment to the club and we wish him the very best of luck in Holland and in his future career," Reading said.

Eligible via the parentage rule, Kelly played for Ireland at youth level and was capped once by the U21s, in a friendly against the USA in 2014.

He was in the eye of a storm in 2018 when the then senior team manager, Martin O'Neill, claimed that Kelly had refused the offer of a call-up to the senior squad for a friendly in Turkey.

"The comment from the club was that he wanted to keep his options open in case England came calling," O'Neill said at the time, though Kelly later responded by saying he'd ducked out of the Ireland trip for "personal reasons" and he was not holding out for an England call-up.

Kelly has not been involved with Ireland at any level since.

