Ireland U21 ace Liam Kerrigan to play alongside Cesc Fabregas at Italian side Como

Ireland Under-21 international Liam Kerrigan will be playing alongside World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas this season, as the Spainard joined Serie B side Como 1907 on Monday.

Fabregas was released by Ligue 1 outfit Monaco earlier this summer, and has signed a two-year deal at the Italian club.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star signed autographs for supporters at Como's Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Monday, with the deal also making him part-owner of the club.

Former UCD and Sligo Rovers midfielder Kerrigan signed a three-year deal with Como in July. The 22-year-old hit four goals in a friendly against Cantú San Paolo on Saturday, and netted his first international goal in Ireland's U-21's defeated Montenegro in June.

Chelsea legend Dennis Wise is Como's sporting director, while ex-Waterford manager Marc Bircham is a coach with the first team.

The club, based in Northern Italy, returned to Serie B last season, finishing 13th, and begin the new campaign next Saturday against Spezia in the Coppa Italia first-round.

"It is an honour and a pleasure to join Como 1907," said Fabregas, who earned 110 Spain caps between 2006 and 2016.

"I have been extremely fortunate that my career has allowed me to play at the most wonderful clubs. Como is no exception. After lengthy talks with Dennis, they explained in detail one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football.

"This is why I am looking to build a long-term future here, not just on the pitch but also off it too. I believed in the vision from the first moment and I have decided to invest personally to be part of the bigger picture. I cannot wait to start."