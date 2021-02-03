Ireland U17 player of the year Joe Hodge set for Derry loan move from Manchester City

Ireland U19 international Joe Hodge is set to join Derry City on loan from Manchester City

DERRY CITY are set to confirm the eye-catching loan capture of Manchester City’s Irish teen star Joe Hodge.

Pep Guardiola and his City staff are eager for their reigning Scholar of the Year to experience his first taste of senior football following his FA Youth Cup winning campaign, with the League of Ireland deemed an ideal environment to learn his trade.

Although Scottish and English clubs have registered their interest, Ireland is the 18-year-old's destination of choice until at least the summer. League of Ireland clubs have up to February 22 to recruit players ahead of the season kicking off on March 19.

Waterford were very much in the mix to secure his services, as Kevin Sheedy’s assistant Mike Newell is friendly with City’s Academy director Jason Wilcox stretching back to their days as team-mates during Blackburn Rovers’ 1995 Premier League triumph.

However, Derry have overtaken the Blues with talks on a deal progressing last night.

Unlike any potential move to the 26 counties, that Hodge is remaining within the UK jurisdiction negates quarantine obligations and he can join in with pre-season starting on Foyleside this week.

The Manchester-born talent has been long tipped out for full international honours, with senior boss Stephen Kenny floating the prospect of fast-tracking him into the senior ranks amid continued interest from England.

Leading English FA coaches continue to monitor the playmaker’s international status but the current FAI U-17 Player of the Year has so far pledged his commitment to the country he declared for through his Dublin-born maternal grandmother Bernadette Hanlen.

Hodge has represented Ireland throughout the underage ranks – featuring as a 16-year-old at both the U-17 and U-19 European Championship finals in 2019.

His exquisite equaliser in the opener against Norway set Tom Mohan’s U-19s side on their way to reaching the semi-finals in Armenia.

Only last week, Jim Crawford indicated his intention to hand Hodge his Under-21 debut in the European Championship qualifying campaign kicking off next month.

The diminutive schemer was part of Crawford’s first assignment as manager in September, a four-day training camp in Belfast.

Online Editors