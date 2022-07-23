Ireland U-21 star Will Smallbone joins Stoke on season-long loan deal

Will Smallbone has been a standout player for Ireland's U-21 side. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stoke City have announced the signing of Ireland U-21 international Will Smallbone on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

The midfielder will join his Ireland teammate Gavin Kilkenny at the Championship club, as well as Ireland U-21 assistant manager John O'Shea, who joined Michael O'Neill's backroom team on Friday. Smallbone is O'Neill's seventh signing of the summer.

Smallbone made seven appearances for Southampton last season, after coming back from a anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in January of last year.

The 22-year-old was superb for Ireland's U-21 side in June, hitting a brace against Bosnia and Herzegovina before scoring a spectacular goal against Montenegro, as they clinched a play-off place. Jim Crawford's side will meet Israel in September in a two-legged play-off, as they aim to reach a first major tournament.

“Will is another creative player," said O'Neill, after the deal was announced.

"He’s an attacking midfield player who can play as a 10 and as an eight. We have an injury situation with Nick Powell so we felt that we needed something in that area.

“John O’Shea knows him extremely well and the opportunity to do it was there. He’s an exciting player that I think the fans will like. He scores and makes goals and it was good to get that over the line.”