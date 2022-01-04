Ireland U-21 star Jake O'Brien in the frame to face Man City after loan move to Swindon

Ireland U-21 defender Jake O'Brien could make his debut in English football against Premier League champions Manchester City this week after he secured a loan move from Crystal Palace to Swindon Town.

O'Brien (20) has impressed since his move to Palace from Cork City last year, where he was part of their U23/development squad, but Palace are keen to give the Cork native some first team experience and they have sent him on loan to Swindon, who face City in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

“I’m delighted to be joining Swindon and hopefully I can play a part in us getting up the table,” O’Brien told swindontownfc.co.uk.



“I see myself coming in as a ball-playing centre-half, I have a lot of height and I think I can be good in both boxes, score and defend and I think I can add to the team. There is no better team in League Two in my eyes to come to than Swindon Town.”

His Ireland U21 teammate Alex Gilbert, who had been on loan to Swindon from Brentford, will play no part in the Cup tie as he's been recalled by his parent club.

In other transfer moves, Harry Arter's loan from Nottingham Forest to Charlton has ended after just four league games while Cambridge United have told Conor Masterson that he can return to QPR after losing his place in their side while on loan.