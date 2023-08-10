Ireland U-21 midfielder Killian Phillips set for loan move to League One Wycombe

Crystal Palace’s Ireland U-21 international Killian Phillips will continue his education with a loan move to League One side Wycombe.

The former Drogheda United player made a good impression with Shrewsbury in the third tier last year and he is now set to return to that level with Wycombe as the next step of his progression.

Phillips (21) is well regarded at his parent club and has been involved in their pre-season preparations.

However, the versatile Dubliner – who has primarily operated in midfield but can also play in defence – will now join Matt Bloomfield’s side for the campaign ahead.

They kicked off the season with a disappointing home defeat to Exeter and Phillips will be expected to play regularly at his new temporary abode.