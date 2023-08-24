Ireland U-18 defender Cathal Heffernan completes move to Newcastle United from AC Milan

The 18-year-old arrives on Tyneside from Serie A giants AC Milan, where he had been for the last 18 months having signed from Cork City’s academy, initially on a loan deal which was later made permanent. He made 41 appearances in total for AC Milan’s U-18 side, scoring twice.

The Youghal native, who lined out for Ringmahon Rangers before breaking through at Cork City, was on trial with the Magpies last month and featured in two pre-season friendlies for the club’s U-21 side.

He will join his new teammates ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League 2 clash at Reading, and is the side’s second signing of the summer following goalkeeper Reece Byrne’s arrival from Bohemians.

Upon signing, the defender admits it feels ‘surreal’ to join the Premier League outfit and hopes to break into Eddie Howe’s first team as soon as possible.

"It's surreal to join such a big club like Newcastle. It's definitely a club that is on the rise and with a lot of history,” said Heffernan, son of former Olympians Rob and Marian.

"During the last week, I've been so excited to get started and I'm now looking forward to a big season ahead. The first thing I noticed when I arrived on trial was the lads were really welcoming and I just want to carry that on into the season, getting to know them more. The people of Newcastle are also really nice too.

"I have become a much better defender during my time at AC Milan and I learnt so many things to improve my game during my two seasons in Italy which should stand me in good stead for the future.

"The goal, when playing academy football, is to try and break into a first-team as quick as you can and, hopefully, I can do that at Newcastle United."