Ireland U-17 international Matthew Moore set to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim

The German club have made a move to sign the highly rated 16-year-old midfielder and a deal is understood to have been agreed with the Leesiders receiving a five-figure sum in compensation plus clauses.

Moore is part of the Ireland squad that have qualified for May's European Championships in Hungary.

He was the captain of the Irish U-16 side that lifted the Victory Shield last year and has been namechecked by Cork City manager Colin Healy as a player to watch.

However, he is set to continue his football education in Germany, with his move a consequence of Brexit changes which rule out the UK until a player is 18.

This is the reason there is a growing Irish colony in Italy, with Cork City product Cathal Heffernan amongst them after his switch to AC Milan.

In January, Cork duo Franco Umeh and Mark O'Mahony joined Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively after staying at home until their 18th birthday.

But Moore is ready to pack his bags now and try his luck in mainland Europe.