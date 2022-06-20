Ireland U-17 captain Cathal Heffernan set to sign permanent contract with AC Milan

Ireland U-17 captain Cathal Heffernan will sign a permanent contract with AC Milan following a successful loan spell with the Italian giants.

It’s expected that Cork City will take in €30,000 as part of the transfer, with sell-on clauses also to be included.

"Words can’t describe how I feel about it," said Heffernan, speaking at the Jerry Harris Testimonial.

"It just suits me to the ground, the culture, the weather, I just love it. Since I have got over there I have loved every second of it and I don’t take any day for granted. I just keep working hard and getting better every day.

"To be honest I don’t actually know the exact date yet but we just got sent a pre-season programme. I’ll probably have another month at home and then in the middle of July I will go back."

The centre-back departed Turners Cross in January for a six-month loan. AC Milan had the option to make the deal permanent and have now exercised it, with Cork City confirming the news today.

Also speaking yesterday at Turners Cross, Heffernan’s father Rob spoke of his delight that the deal was to be confirmed.

“He is going to officially be an AC Milan player,” said Heffernan, an Olympic bronze medallist.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to be a full-time sportsman at that age and living the life of just training, sleeping, eating. He’s living the dream and loves it.”

The 17-year-old has featured 15 times this season for AC Milan’s U-17 side and was promoted to the U-19s last month. Heffernan made his Cork City debut in 2021, after progressing through the clubs’ underage teams.

“Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently,” said Cork City’s Head of Academy Liam Kearney.



“That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy. We are very pleased for him, and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”