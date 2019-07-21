Ireland teenager Troy Parrott named in Tottenham starting team to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus

Ireland's Troy Parrott will get a taste of first-team football with Tottenham for the first time today after he was named in the starting 11 to face Juventus.

Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League runners-up take on the Italian champions in Singapore on a pre-season tour with 17-year-old Parrott named alongside Dele Alli and Son in the Spurs attack.

Spurs refused to release the Dubliner for the Under-19 European Championships which are currently ongoing with Pochettino keen to give him game time with the Tottenham first team ahead of the new season.

Parrott will go up against a strong Juve team that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Bonucci.

Hugo Lloris misses out with tonsillitis.

Toby Alderweireld skippered the side at Singapore's National Stadium in Lloris' absence, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele was named on the bench.

Juve new boy Matthijs De Ligt was named among the substitutes as Maurizio Sarri picked his first side since taking charge. Gianluigi Buffon was selected after returning to the club.

Juventus: Buffon, Cancelo, Rugani, Bonucci, De Sciglio, Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Georgiou, Winks, Skipp, Lamela, Alli, Son, Parrott

Online Editors