Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton

Evan Ferguson has stated his commitment to Brighton by signing a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to a bigger top-flight club on the back of his form in his breakthrough season in the Premier League. Manchester United are among the clubs who were keen on the Dubliner, even though he had three years left on his existing deal.

Bayern Munich and Napoli were also mentioned as possible destinations for the striker who made his competitive international debut at home to France last month.

Independent.ie understands the club managed to agree terms on a longer-term contract which will not only boost the teenager’s wage packet but also force rival clubs to dig deep if they do try to sign him.

The Seagulls missed Ferguson’s influence in their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United as he was out with an ankle injury but manager Roberto de Zerbi says that the ex-Bohemians man could return for their trip to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Earlier this week Brighton confirmed they had also agreed a long-term contract extension with Ferguson’s compatriot Andrew Moran, who is now committed to the club until 2027.

“Andrew has progressed really well through the academy and has impressed Roberto as part of our first-team squad this season. He has worked really hard to earn this new contract and now his challenge is to break through into the team,” the club’s Technical director David Weir said of Moran.

Ahead of the trip to Nottingham, Brighton boss de Zerbi admitted that Ferguson's absence was felt in the Cup loss.

Ferguson will once again be assessed after missing the trip to Wembley with an ankle issue sustained in the 2-1 win at Chelsea the previous weekend.

The terms of the extension are understood to reward Ferguson's recent progress and De Zerbi believes Brighton is the best place for the teenager to develop amid reported interest from rival Premier League clubs.

"It's very important news," the coach said of the contract. "He can improve a lot with us.

"In Brighton, there are the right conditions for the young players and he's still 18. We have to not forget that.

"He's playing very well. With the Man United (game), it was bad for us without him because he has different qualities, he can give us different solutions in the last 20, 30 metres.

"I don't want to take any risks with him. We have another nine games and maybe he can be important for the last eight, if there is some risk (against Forest)."