Ireland suffer second defeat to Iceland as winless run continues

Ireland's Roma McLaughlin in action against Hafrun Rakel Halldorsdottir of Iceland during the international friendly at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile

Ireland’s women extended their losing sequence to seven matches and 15 months, the worst run in the 48-year history of the international team, after falling to a second defeat in five days against a strong Iceland side.

Manager Vera Pauw will not appreciate the irony that a much-improved performance produced a heavier defeat than that sustained last Friday in Reykjavik.

Creating several opportunities and avoiding the defensive pratfalls that have so damaged them since embarking on this run, they are still nowhere closer to making the sort of statement their manager feels is necessary to finally qualify for a major tournament.

They will win their next game, away to Georgia this autumn as the kickstart their World Cup qualifying campaign, but the evidence that they can produce the necessary qualities to trouble Finland and Sweden remains elusive.

Second-half goals from Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir (54) and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (82) confirmed victory for the hosts and, although they kept plugging away, Ireland simply ran out of ideas in the end.

Expand Close 15 June 2021; Heather Payne of Republic of Ireland in action against Gudrun Arnardottir of Iceland during the international friendly match between Iceland and Republic of Ireland at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 15 June 2021; Heather Payne of Republic of Ireland in action against Gudrun Arnardottir of Iceland during the international friendly match between Iceland and Republic of Ireland at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile

At least they had some to begin with this week compared to the largely limp effort which had opened this international window.

With a tweak in formation as well as intent, Ireland had clearly absorbed many of the harsh lessons dished out to them when going 3-0 down at half-time a few days ago, displaying less inhibition as well as much more intensity and invention as they picked up where their stirring second-half fight-back had left off.

Mindful of that belated revival, Pauw’s four changes reflected how her side had completed that first game in Reykjavik

Aside from Courtney Brosnan replacing Grace Moloney in goal, a fit-again Claire O’Riordan stepped in in for Niamh Fahey while Éabha O’Mahoney and Amber Barrett, who respectively replaced Niamh Farrelly and Aoife Colvill at half-time in Friday’s 3-2 defeat, came in for the start this time around; it was O’Mahony’s first start for her country.

Playing much higher up, albeit sacrificing an extra body in midfield, Pauw’s formation allowed the wing-backs to press high also, offering support for Barrett and Payne, Ireland were much more vigorous on and off the ball.

They will also have been thankful for the becalmed conditions in, after their self-imposed siege on Friday had been aided by a strong breeze behind the Icelandic players.

Remaining scoreless by the 12th minute – compared to being two down in the first fixture – was a boon given their ongoing defensive frailties and they were also much assured, and physically imposing, in possession.

Ireland’s resolution was illustrated when the returning Claire O’Riordan suffered another knock to the head, herself and Louise Quinn clattering into each other when combining to clear an Icelandic corner as the home side struggled to achieve anything like the cohesion they had enjoyed in the previous 90 minutes.

Ireland, in fact, produced the best passage of play, working the ball from Caldwell at the back through the lines, O’Sullivan linking up well with Payne and Finn as Ireland probed on the right, Barrett doing well to get an effort on goal.

O’Riordan then headed weakly on target in the 34th minute but the corner had been a result of another fine passage of play, Payne reverting to the left as she and Katie McCabe sent another warning to a much more occupied defence.

Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir almost immediately then tested Brosnan with a stern effort after a long ball undid Ireland’s higher line.

Megan Connolly matched that with a terrific 30-yard drive which Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir dived low to her left to gratefully push around the post as half-time drew near.

At times, it seemed that the long throws from Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir were the home side’s sole attacking gambit; they marginally edged possession but were much less creative than the much-improved Irish.

In the second-half, her fresh air shot when played in from the left by Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir confirmed the initial impression that she was better with her hands than her feet.

Ironically, however, when she decided to forgo a throw, her side scored; Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir’s quick fling was the impetus, catching a retreating Irish on her heels, allowing sub Andrea Rán Hauksdóttir an acreage from which to direct a cross.

It expertly split both Finn and Quinn and Þorvaldsdóttir’s shot, although parried initially by Brosnan, trickled over the line to give the hosts a 54th minute lead.

Emboldened by their hard-earned reward, Jónsdóttir resumed her throwing detail and when she found Hauksdóttir, the increasingly influential replacement was offered two attempts to double her side’s advantage; she refused to take either.

Ireland were threatening to disintegrate as before but they desperately grappled for air while Barrett was replaced by Shelbourne’s Jessica Ziu after the former’s selfless shift up front.

Ireland were struggling to make their possession count though; captain McCabe’s theatrical fall in the box and weak free-kick symbolic of her side’s diminishing returns as she stoically tried to rouse her tiring and retreating side.

To their credit, they did rouse and recovered some of their previous poise and possession as they entered the final quarter girded for one final effort to end their long losing run.

Read More

Iceland were closer to getting a second, Þorvaldsdóttir failing to convert from close range after Ireland conceded sloppy possession in their own half.

And they got it with eight minutes to go, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir allowed to advance stealthily and untrammelled in the inside right channel before arrowing a shot into the far corner of the net from just outside the area; Brosnan will not appreciate a replay of her attempted save, nor indeed her statuesque defenders their negligence.

It seemed the ultimate irony none of the Irish will appreciate; a better performance but a heavier defeat. And now the

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Halldórsdóttir (Viðarsdóttir 80), Viggósdóttir, Gísladóttir, Sigurðardóttir (Arnardóttir HT) G Jónsdóttir (Tómsdóttir 80), Jóhannsdóttir (Hauksdóttir HT), Brynjarsdóttir (Ágústsdóttir 73); S Jónsdóttir (Guðmundsdóttir 74), Þorvaldsdóttir (Jensen 80), Vilhjálmsdóttir.

Ireland: Brosnan; Finn, O’Riordan, Caldwell, Quinn, O’Mahony (McLaughlin 80); Payne, O’Sullivan, Connolly, McCabe; Barrett (Ziu 62).

Referee: K Dowie (England).