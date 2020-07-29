Ireland striker Troy Parrott set for loan move to Millwall

Troy Parrott could be loaned to the Championship

MILLWALL are understood to be close to agreeing a season-long loan for Tottenham and Republic of Ireland starlet Troy Parrott.

The London clubs are expected to announce a deal next week for the 18-year-old Dubliner who signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Spurs in February after making his Premier League debut last November.

Elsewhere, West Ham manager David Moyes is hoping to agree a deal for QPR’s Ryan Manning early in the summer transfer window.

Moyes is looking to strengthen his full-back options after securing top-flight survival.

The Galway man (24) is seen as a low-risk deal considering he has progressed well since arriving at Loftus Road five years ago from Galway United, playing in all but five Championship games this season.

Online Editors