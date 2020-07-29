| 13.8°C Dublin

Ireland striker Troy Parrott set for loan move to Millwall

Troy Parrott could be loaned to the Championship Expand

Close

Troy Parrott could be loaned to the Championship

Troy Parrott could be loaned to the Championship

Troy Parrott could be loaned to the Championship

MILLWALL are understood to be close to agreeing a season-long loan for Tottenham and Republic of Ireland starlet Troy Parrott.

The London clubs are expected to announce a deal next week for the 18-year-old Dubliner who signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Spurs in February after making his Premier League debut last November.

Elsewhere, West Ham manager David Moyes is hoping to agree a deal for QPR’s Ryan Manning early in the summer transfer window.

Moyes is looking to strengthen his full-back options after securing top-flight survival.

The Galway man (24) is seen as a low-risk deal considering he has progressed well since arriving at Loftus Road five years ago from Galway United, playing in all but five Championship games this season.

Online Editors