Ireland striker Sean Maguire signs two-year contract extension with Preston

Seán Maguire celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the friendly win over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last November. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sean Maguire has ended speculation about his future by agreeing a long-term deal with Preston.

The Ireland striker was in the final year of his contract at Deepdale and there was speculation that the club could aim for a sale of the ex-Cork City man to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

But today the club stated that they had agreed a two-year contract extension with the 26-year-old.

“It was a very easy decision [to sign]. I have loved my last three years here at the club; playing out here at Deepdale and away from home with the following we take with us and the fans have made a massive impact on the decision I have made," Maguire told the club website.

“I love the lads, the manager and the staff and I am absolutely delighted to get it done. Last year was a bit disappointing in the way it ended – not making the Play-Offs – but I feel like this year can be our year with the players that we have."

Manager Alex Neil told fans to ignore Maguire's scoring record and focus on his workrate for the club. “Last season Sean probably didn’t score as many goals as he would have wanted, but I don’t think his goals were reflective of his performances," Neil said.

“I thought there were some games where he was terrific for us. I thought Bristol City away at the end of the season he was excellent; I thought Wigan away he was excellent, so I’m sure he’ll be looking to kick himself on to another level this year.

“He’s doing what we ask him to do and he’s working hard every day. Providing he’s doing everything that he can possibly do to play as well as he can, that’s all you can ask of a player.

“One thing I will say about Sean, is that he gives you everything every day. He’s been a terrific signing for us and I’m obviously very glad he’s extending his stay.”

Online Editors