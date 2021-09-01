Ireland striker Michael Obafemi joins Swansea City

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi in action during the European U21 Championship qualifier against Luxembourg last November. Photo: Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi completed his move to Swansea City on a three-year deal from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be between £1.5m and £2m, last night.

The 21-year-old Dubliner joins the Swans under manager Russell Martin following the signing of defender Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool. Swansea sit very close to relegation zone of the Championship, with only one win from five games.

Obafemi made 39 appearances for the Saints – with 32 of those coming in the Premier League – and has scored five goals, including strikes against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Born in Dublin but raised in England, he made his senior debut away to Denmark in 2018, in Martin O'Neill's last game, but has not featured for the seniors since then, his most recent outing in a green shirt at U21 level, away to Luxembourg last November.