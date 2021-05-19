Ireland striker James Collins signs for Mick McCarthy's Cardiff on two-year deal

Republic of Ireland striker James Collins has signed for Cardiff

Cardiff have signed Republic of Ireland striker James Collins on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who scored 72 goals in 183 appearances during a four-year spell at Luton, was out of contract at Kenilworth Road.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Collins told Cardiff City TV. “To be here today to sign for this great club is a real honour and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m an honest player and I’ll always work hard for the team.

“I like to link up play and I like to think my main attribute is scoring goals. That’s what I love doing and hopefully I can score lots of them here.”

Collins made his Ireland debut in September 2019, coming off the bench to score in a 3-1 victory against Bulgaria, and has won eight caps.

He has played for Darlington, Burton, Shrewsbury, Swindon, Hibernian, Northampton, Crawley and Luton and scored 181 goals in 520 club appearances.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy said: “It’s a really good signing for us.

“He’s been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he’s kept scoring goals.

“I like when they’ve come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard.

“He’s ended up an international footballer through all of that and that’s due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals.

“He’s got a great scoring record. He’s durable, he’s tough and he’ll be one of us. I’m delighted to have him.”

Cardiff have also tied young forward Mark Harris to a new deal, the 22-year-old signing a contract which runs until the summer of 2023.