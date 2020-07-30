Ireland striker Aiden O'Brien joins Sunderland after Millwall release

Sunderland have made Republic of Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien their first summer signing.

O’Brien, 26, joins the Black Cats on a two-year deal having left Millwall in June.

The four-times-capped Republic international spent nine years at Millwall and made 226 appearances for the Lions, scoring 44 goals.

Read More

“It feels terrific to be a Sunderland player,” O’Brien told the club’s website.

“This is a massive club and I just can’t wait to get going. I love scoring goals, it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team.

“I can’t express how excited I am, and I can’t wait to show the fans and my team-mates what I’m made of.”

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased with the signing of Aiden.

“He’s at a good age, he has experience of winning this division and he has played plenty of Championship football. Aiden can also play in a variety of attacking roles, which I feel is important for us.”

PA Media