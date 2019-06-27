Ireland starlet Luca Connell spotted at Celtic Park today ahead of possible move to Scottish champions

Ireland underage international Luca Connell could be on the verge of a move to Celtic after being spotted at Parkhead with his parents today.

A supporter grabbed a picture of the 18-year-old Bolton midfielder being given the VIP treatment by Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

Connell received a tour of Parkhead and the club's facilities but claimed earlier this week that, while it would be an "honour" to play for the Scottish Premiership champions, he had not yet decided on where he will be playing football next season.

Several clubs in England have been chasing the young star's signature but it is known that Celtic have been in dialogue with Wanderers over a fee for more than a week.

Sources at Bolton deny Connell will leave 'on the cheap' with a cross-border development fee of £250,000 mentioned in several reports.

The academy graduate is not a full professional but is contracted to the club until next summer as a third-year scholar.

Liverpool-born Connell so far has three Ireland U19 caps, three U18 caps and four at U17 level.

He was called into the Ireland senior squad by manager Mick McCarthy for the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Online Editors