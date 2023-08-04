Ireland star James McClean ready to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Hollywood project at Wrexham

James McClean is on the verge of a move to Wrexham, the Football League newcomers funded by Hollywood investment.

The Ireland international is close to finalising a switch from Wigan to the League Two side who have been elevated to prominence by the takeover led by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McClean is a popular figure at Wigan and has been involved in their preparations for the new League One campaign after a difficult season in the Championship, where they were relegated and suffered issues with player payments.

Wrexham have now come forward with a decisive offer to bring in the 34-year-old who won his 100th Irish cap in June’s victory over Gibraltar.

They will pay a six-figure sum to secure his services with the player attracted by the challenge of a completely different project with Wrexham’s high-profile owners determined to secure another promotion at the first attempt.

The novelty of Reynolds and McElhenney trying to take a club from the fifth tier to the top of the English game has been chronicled by the Welcome to Wrexham documentary that has been watched across the globe.

McClean’s lively presence is now set to become a part of the next chapter, with the Derry native dropping to the English fourth tier for the first time in his career.

He left his hometown club for Sunderland in 2011 and is in his second spell at Wigan, having lined out for West Brom and Stoke over the course of an eventful dozen years.

By coincidence, Wrexham and Wigan are set to meet in an EFL Cup tie on Tuesday.