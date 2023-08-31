Ireland squad: Three players who could be called up and two who risk the drop

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny today names his squad for next month’s double-header against France and the Netherlands with his side’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 hanging by a thread.

The momentum generated from Ireland’s commendable performance in last March’s defeat at home to France soon evaporated as Kenny’s side suffered a hugely damaging defeat away to Greece.

Here, we examine who could be in line for an Irish recall and who may be at risk of the drop ahead of two critical clashes.

THREE POSSIBLE CALL-UPS

Shane Duffy (Norwich City)

Last cap: June 2022 v Scotland

Having missed out on the last three international camps (last November for personal reasons), Duffy’s return to form is a timely boost for Kenny, particularly with experienced captain Seámus Coleman out injured.

Fifty-five-cap Duffy saw just 15 minutes of Premier League action at Fulham last season, but his summer move to Norwich City has proved a rebirth. He has played every minute of the club’s first four Championship games, from which they have taken 10 points.

Aaron Connolly (Hull City)

Last cap: Sept 2021 v Azerbaijan

It’s been nearly four years since the Galway man (23) burst onto the scene with his Premier League brace against Spurs, before his maiden Irish start arrived against Georgia the following week.

He has not been called upon by Kenny since October 2021, though he returned for Jim Crawford’s U-21s for their Euro 2023 play-off defeat to Israel late last year.

But Connolly has found his form again under Liam Rosenior at Hull, scoring three goals in his four substitute appearances in the Championship.

Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Last cap March 2022 v Lithuania

​The 27-year-old’s last cap came in a 90-minute performance in a 2022 win over Lithuania and while he made the bench in the draw against Ukraine that June, he hasn’t been called up since.

But with Séamus Coleman still in the treatment room, and the fitness of James McClean still up in the air after a recent knee injury, Kenny may opt to recall Manning who has played every minute of league action to date, and last weekend contributed two assists in the Saints’ win at QPR as they moved to fourth in the table.

TWO FACING THE DROP

Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town)

Never been capped at senior level

The 25-year-old earned a recall after impressing Kenny at the Bristol training camp last May before he earned a move to Ipswich the following month.

The former Chelsea academy boy has yet to make a Championship start this term though, with just nine minutes played across the Tractor Boys’ first four games, though he did start and score in their first round League Cup win over Bristol Rovers.

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle)

Last cap: June 2023 v Gibraltar

Newcastle outcast Hendrick made 45 Championship appearances for Reading on loan last season where he impressed boss Paul Ince, although the club suffered relegation to League One. A permanent transfer never materialised, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe later confirming the Dubliner was not in his plans for this season and he has yet to play a minute.

The 79-cap midfielder has started just one of Ireland’s last 10 games and Kenny may deem him surplus to requirements on this occasion.