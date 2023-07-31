Ireland player ratings: Girls in Green step up to the plate in historic draw

Little to do and when called upon, composed and authoritative. Pulled off obligatory wonder save from Kanu header and was player of the match.

Heather Payne 7

No ill-effects from the hamstring trauma and was a lively attacking threat until withdrawn late on.

Niamh Fahey 7

Some sloppy passes but glided forward for nice link-up play with Denise O’Sullivan, reflecting the side’s ability to ease through the thirds.

Louise Quinn 7

Very poor pass allowed Nigeria their best first-half chance but she did manage to retreat back into a position to deny the dangerous Asisat Oshoala.

Megan Connolly 8

Outstanding performance from versatile Cork woman and had to get her colleagues out of trouble on more than one occasion.

Katie McCabe 8

Made a half-dozen mistakes in the opening half but still remains Ireland’s best route to goal; enjoyed a terrific tussle with Rasheedat Ajibade on and off the ball. Carded again and visibly frustrated at lack of movement from bench.

Lily Agg 6

Allowed O’Sullivan to advance as she blocked up the right-hand side, much better destroying than creating. Had little effect on the game in second-half.

Ruesha Littlejohn 8

Another remarkable effort given her ongoing battle against unrelenting injury. Almost snapped that ankle in a crunching last-minute tackle. Warrior spirit.

Denise O’Sullivan 7

A lovely moment with Fahey almost emblematic of her tournament; promising build-up but then lacked control as the ball agonisingly slipped out of play. Goal-bound second-half effort a similar illustration, despite best performance of three.

Sinead Farrelly 7

Effortless control of the ball, linked well with the wing-backs on either side of the pitch and even got into a scoring position. First 90 minutes of tournament.

Kyra Carusa 7

Still remains better with her back to ball which might help her side get nearer the goal without improving her chances of scoring one.

Subs

Not on long enough to be rated.

Vera Pauw 7

See above. In determination to ensure Ireland earned an historic point, inertia could have contributed to her side losing everything. Final sub belied those who claims she has no emotional skin in the game.