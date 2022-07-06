Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane signs two-year deal with Derby

IRELAND midfielder Conor Hourihane says he's ready for the challenge of leading Derby County back to the Championship after he agreed a two-year deal.

A free agent after he was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season, most of which he spent on loan to Sheffield United, he has opted to drop down to the third tier but says he was happy to do so.

"At my age now, 31, I wanted something that would excite me, something I could be a big part of," Hourihane told Rams TV.

"I have played all the way up from League Two to the Premier LEague, analysing it this summer as a free agent I had to think what do I want next, what do I want to achieve and Derby ticked all the boxes. Everyone knows the difficulties they have had but it's a fresh start.

"I feel like it's an exciting time now for the club. I have worked my way to achieve what I have achieved in my career, it's all about hard work, rising to challenges and I am excited for it."

Derby currently have Ireland man Jason Knight on the books though he is expected to leave, while Festy Ebosele quit the Rams for Udinese, but U21 cap Eiran Cashin has signed a new deal while the Rams have also been linked with ex-Ireland striker David McGoldrick.