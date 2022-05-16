Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda released by Bristol City

Championship side Bristol City have confirmed that Ireland cap Callum O'Dowda has been released after six years with the club.

O'Dowda joined City from Oxford United in 2016, and while he was an Oxford player when he made his international debut that year, he used his time at Bristol to force his way into the Republic's side.

On the back of impressive club form, the Robins fended off interest from rival Championship clubs by offering him an extended contract in 2019. But that deal has now run out and after an injury-scarred season, where he started just 16 games, City have allowed him to leave.

"Callum O’Dowda has been released following the end of his contract while discussions with Will Buse, Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose and Andy King – about a player-coach role – are ongoing. All our released players leave with the club's best wishes and thanks for their contributions," the club said today.

A regular in the Irish side under Martin O'Neill and Mick McCarthy, O'Dowda was also rated by new boss Stephen Kenny. He started in the first two games of Kenny's reign and came off the bench in the Euro 2020 playoff loss to Slovakia, with another start away to England, a 3-0 friendly defeat at Wembley.

But he has not played for the national team since the 1-0 loss to Wales in November 2020 and was an unused sub for last year's World Cup ties against Portugal and Luxembourg.

"His previous injuries were hamstring related, he had an operation on his hamstring and got it stitched together because he was breaking down with it a few times. He got back, and then he had a knee ligament injury, that ruled him out," Kenny said in March.

"He’s a versatile player potentially. He can play left wing back, he’s played it a bit with Bristol this year. We see him as a left of a front three probably but he can play on the right as well. He is a good player, Callum, but obviously he just needs to play matches. He hasn’t played for a long time."