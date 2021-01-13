Ireland midfielder Alan Browne to sign new three-and-a-half-year deal with Preston

Alan Browne of Ireland has a shot on goal against England at Wembley. Picture: Sportsfile

Ireland international Alan Browne is set to sign a new contract with Preston North End.

Browne is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been persistent speculation about his future in the last 12 months with Trabzonspor amongst the clubs linked with his services.

However, Preston captain Browne will be agreeing a new three and a half year contract that will extend his stay at the club he joined from Cork City in 2014.

It should be formally announced in the next 24 hours.

The versatile Browne is a crowd favourite at Deepdale and a key part of Alex Neil's plans.

He has also taken on a bigger role in the Ireland squad across the past 18 months and is likely to be prominently involved in the World Cup campaign under Stephen Kenny.

