Ireland soccer legends Paul McGrath and John Aldridge have posted messages of support for Liverpool fans Sean Cox after he reportedly woke up from the coma he has been in since being attacked by Roma fans outside Anfield on April 24th.

Ireland legends send messages of support to Liverpool fan Sean Cox after he reportedly wakes from his coma

Irishman Cox suffered a severe bleed on the brain after an unprovoked attacked ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final, with the football community around the world uniting to send their messages of support to the stricken fan and his family.

Dad-of-three Cox was initially treated in a hospital in England, but was airlifted back to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital in late May to continue his recovery and now it appears he has made some progress in his efforts to overcome his injuries, according to a statement released by his employers Electric.ie.

"Sean Cox continues to recover slowly in Beaumont Hospital Dublin," read a statement on the Electric.ie website. "He suffered a severe bleed to the brain following a horrific assault outside Liverpool football stadium ahead of Champions League tie with AC Roma on April 24th.

"Sean has regained consciousness and is undergoing dedicated rehabilitation. Recovery is progressing positively but very slowly.

"His colleagues in Precision Cables are overwhelmed by the support and good wishes for Sean and his family that they receive on a daily basis.

"They would like once again to ask that you keep him in your prayers and that he will continue on his road to recovery."

The news was greeted with delight by the football community, with Aldridge and McGrath among those posting messages of support with Twitter posts.

Delighted to hear that Liverpool supporter Sean Cox has regained consciousness after 3 months in a coma following a brutal attack before the Liverpool v Roma… https://t.co/EBpEa8NnJH — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) July 14, 2018

Sean Cox 'regains consciousness' months after being attacked outside Anfield

Brilliant!ynwa https://t.co/Kooo103sVE — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 14, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and club captain Jordan Henderson were vocal in their support of Cox in the days and weeks after the attack, with this positive update offering real hope for football fans who have continued to send messages of support to Sean and his family in the weeks since the attack.

Italian football fans Daniele Sciusco and Filippo Lombardi have been charged by Merseyside police in relation to the attack, with Sciusco pleading guilty to violent disorder and awaiting sentencing and Lombardi pleading not guilty to violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Cox.

Online Editors