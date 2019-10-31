Ireland internationals question Derby's decision to sack Richard Keogh

Ireland internationals Harry Arter and Jeff Hendrick have questioned Derby County's decision to sack Richard Keogh following the car accident that left the Rams captain with serious knee injuries.

The 33-year-old defender sustained the injuries following a team-bonding night out last month which will rule the 26-times capped Irish star out of action until late next year.

Derby yesterday confirmed Keogh was sacked "with immediate effect for gross misconduct".

However, questions have been raised as team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were kept on by the club.

Keogh was in the back seat of team-mate Lawrence's car when it crashed into a lamppost after the night out at the Joiners Arms in the Quarndon area of Derby on September 24.

Wales striker Lawrence and team-mate Bennett were fined, banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service for their part in the car crash.

It emerged after the crash that Lawrence and Bennett fled the scene and left Keogh unconscious in the passenger seat.

Arter took to Twitter to ask: "So the one left unconscious in the car and not arrested gets sacked?"

Hendrick replied: "Agree. Talk about kicking a man (the captain) while he is down instead of helping him through this physically and mentally tough time."

Keogh has reportedly instructed his lawyers in the matter and the Professional Footballers' Association is also involved.

"Derby County Football Club has completed the disciplinary hearing regarding Richard Keogh in respect of his involvement in the events of Tuesday, September 24th," the Championship club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result of that process, Mr Keogh has had his contract terminated with immediate effect for gross misconduct. He has the right of appeal within 14 days.

"As we have said from the outset, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time regards this matter, until the conclusion of any potential appeal," the statement concluded.

