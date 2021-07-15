Ireland international Zak Elbouzedi completes move to 'biggest club in Sweden'

Ireland U21 cap Zak Elbouzedi says he has signed for "the biggest club in Sweden" after completing a move to Stockholm side AIK.

The Dubliner, who has been at Lincoln City since a move from Waterford FC 18 months ago, was being tracked by a number of clubs and AIK moved to sign him on a three year deal.

"I am delighted to sign for the biggest club in Sweden. I can’t wait to get going now, get into training with the lads and play in front of the supporters at the stadium," the former Malahide United player told the club's website.

A trainee with West Brom, Elbouzedi had an unsettled spell with Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle and, after an impressive season with Waterford in 2019, he returned to the UK with that move to Lincoln but he was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers last season.

AIK are in fifth place in the Swedish top flight and Elbouzedi could make his debut this weekend, where teammates include Sweden's Euro 2020 stars Mikael Lustig and Seb Larsson.